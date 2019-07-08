Jharkhand High Court on Monday asked the state government to submit a report on the death of Tabrez Ansari who was assaulted by a mob in Seraikela Kharswan district on June 18, PTI reported. The court asked the state to submit the report on the action taken at the next date of the hearing, July 17.

The public interest litigation, filed by Pankaj Yadav, demanded a high-level investigation into the incident. The division bench of justices HC Mishra and Deepak Roshan also directed the Ranchi Police to submit a report on July 17 on the recent episodes of such violence in the district.

Ansari was caught in Dhaktidih village while allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle. He was reportedly tied to a pole and beaten for 12 hours by a mob. The police took Ansari into custody and produced him in a court that sent him to judicial remand. Ansari fell ill on June 22 and was taken to a hospital, where he died. The FIR said that the mob had also forced Ansari to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”.

Weeks after the incident, a civil rights group from Jharkhand had found lapses in the treatment of Ansari. Eleven people have been arrested in the case.