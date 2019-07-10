Heavy rain continued in parts of Assam on Tuesday, causing further flooding in many areas. Around 63,000 people in eight districts have been affected by the floods, PTI reported.

The eight districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Chirang and Barpeta. More than 22,000 people are stranded in Dhemaji district, which appeared to be the worst affected.The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said around 3,435 hectares of agricultural land has been destroyed in the rains.

Several roads, bridges and embankments have been damaged in the eight districts. Assam authorities have set up five relief camps in two districts and are running emergency control rooms through the day.

More rain is expected over Assam and parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland in the coming days.

Last year too, the state was massively flooded due to heavy rains.