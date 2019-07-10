The Entertainment Journalists’ Guild of India on Tuesday said it would boycott actor Kangana Ranaut after her argument with a reporter at a promotional event for her upcoming film Judgmentall Hai Kya on Sunday, ANI reported. The guild wrote to the film’s producer Ekta Kapoor, and demanded that she condemn Ranaut’s behaviour.

On July 7, Ranaut accused PTI journalist Justin Rao of running a “smear campaign” against her after her film Manikarnika. She made the claim just as Rao was starting to ask her a question during a media interaction. Ranaut’s remarks led to an argument between the two.

Ranaut claimed that Rao had “harmed” her brand despite spending three hours with her in her vanity van and having lunch with her. She said Rao had called her “jingoistic” in his articles. Rao, however, claimed that he met Ranaut briefly for an interview, did not have lunch, and had not sent her any personal messages. Ranaut then accused Rao of making the argument about “star versus journalist”.

The Entertainment Journalists’ Guild of India wrote in its letter that Ranaut’s behaviour was uncalled for, and demanded a public statement from her and the film’s producers. “We, as a guild, have collectively decided to boycott Ms Ranaut and not give her any media coverage,” the guilt told Kapoor. It assured her that the decision would not affect the film or the rest of the cast.

Kapoor has agreed to issue the apology and expressed regret over the incident, PTI reported.

Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who manages her, said on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that the actor would not apologise. She described journalists as anti-national.

