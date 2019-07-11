West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of indulging in horse-trading in Karnataka, and claimed that the ruling alliance’s rebel legislators were locked up in Mumbai, PTI reported.

Banerjee said the BJP should focus on working for the country instead of “trying to topple” state governments controlled by Opposition parties. “I do not understand why they are so greedy,” she said in the Assembly. “Why are they in such a hurry to capture all states. This is dirty politics. After Karnataka, they [BJP] will turn to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan. Is it their job to break governments?”

Banerjee’s remarks came on day whentwo more Congress MLAs in Karnataka submitting their resignations, taking the number of legislators who have stepped down to 16. Of the 16 legislators, 13 are from the Congress and three are from the Janata Dal (Secular).

The ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition faces the threat of losing majority in the Assembly if the resignations are accepted as its current tally is 116 in the 224-member House, whereas the BJP has 105 members.

“We condemn this arrogant attitude [of the BJP],” Banerjee said. “We just got to know from the media that Congress MLAs are locked up. They are preventing media from entering the area. The BJP is trying to indulge in horse-trading.”

Banerjee claimed the Constitution and the federal structure were in danger. “Democracy will lose if horse-trading continues,” she said. “We support the regional parties and others... fighting for democracy.” The chief minister termed it a “conspiracy of Delhi”, according to ANI.

The Trinamool Congress and the Left front condemned the political crisis in Karnataka and Speaker Biman Banerjee accepted a resolution against the “horse-trading of MLAs”, The Times of India reported.