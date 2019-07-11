A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday granted bail to three people accused of killing a youth, whose death triggered riots in 2013, PTI reported.

District Sessions Judge Sanjay Kumar Pachori gave bail to Prahlad, Bishan Singh and Tendu. He said the accused would be released from jail after they furnish two sureties of Rs 1.5 lakh each.

According to the prosecution, the three are among six people who stabbed Shahnawaz to death at Kawal village in Jansath area on August 27, 2013. Sixty two people died in the communal violence that followed and more than 60,000 people were displaced. There were also several reports of sexual assault and abuse in Muzaffarnagar and neighbouring Shamli district.

The police had arrested Prahlad, Bishen Singh and Tendu along with two other accused, Devender and Jitender, in June while carrying out a court order to seize their assets. The court had issued the order after they failed to surrender despite multiple arrest warrants.