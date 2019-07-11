Congress’ National Media Coordinator Rachit Seth resigned from his post on Thursday, and said there was no meaning left for him to continue after the resignation of Rahul Gandhi as the party chief.

“45 days have gone and apart from media loaded speculation, there is no sign of the new Congress President,” Seth had tweeted earlier. He also pointed to the developments in Goa and Karnataka where the party is facing a tough time. The Congress lost 10 MLAs to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday in Goa at a time when it is struggling to retain power in neighbouring Karnataka.

“Karnataka & Goa developments depict that anarchy is creeping in where opportunists & power brokers are having the last laugh,” Seth said while highlighting that his tweets were his personal opinions. “No point in blaming BJP, if fault within.”. He said that his statements “echo the sentiments of ordinary Karyakarta [worker]”.

In his resignation letter that Seth shared on Twitter, he said he was free from political positions and thus free to voice his views. He thanked party’s national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and Gandhi for providing him the opportunity to work for the Congress.

“My life and blood will always carve for a liberal and progressive India and Indira Gandhi shall always remain my inspiration,” he wrote in the letter. “Thanks for guiding me like a younger brother, all throughout this journey.”

This came days after All India Congress Committee General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia and Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora had resigned from their posts. On July 3, Gandhi had announced he would no longer lead the party, and asked its leadership to find a replacement soon.

The flurry of resignations has left the party in turmoil. Several other Congress leaders had also resigned from their posts after the defeat in Lok Sabha elections.