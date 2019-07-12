Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court to take up rebel MLAs’ plea again, Assembly session set to begin
The legislators returned to their Mumbai hotel after meeting Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in Bengaluru on Thursday evening.
The Monsoon Session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will begin on Friday even as the state government remained on the verge of collapse. Sixteen legislators of the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition have resigned since the start of the month.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court had asked Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to meet the disgruntled legislators and decide on their resignations on the same day. However, the speaker said he needed more time to scrutinise and get clarity on the resignation letters before accepting them. The Supreme Court will hear the matter again on Friday.
Also read: The political mystery: Why did Karnataka MLAs quit instead of switching to BJP?
Live updates
11.12 am: The petition filed by the Karnataka Youth Congress in the Supreme Court says the rebel MLAs have indulged in anti-party activities, News9 reports. The court agrees to hear the plea.
11.10 am: MLAs of the JD(S), who were staying at a resort in Devanahalli near Bengaluru, leave for the Vidhana Soudha to attend the Assembly session.
11 am: A Karnataka Youth Congress leader moves the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in the plea filed by the 10 rebel MLAs, PTI reports.
10.15 am: Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing the rebel MLAs in the Supreme Court, tells ANI: “We will ask the court to implement its order so that the Speaker takes a decision as soon as possible. If all MLAs appeared before him, gave affidavits and moved SC that they want to resign, what further verification is required, I don’t understand.”
9.07 am: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has asked three of the five MLAs whose resignations were in the prescribed format to meet him at 4 pm, reports ANI.
9.05 am: The Monsoon Session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will begin on Friday. The rebel MLAs who met Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in Bengaluru on Thursday evening have returned to their hotel in Mumbai.
9 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- The Supreme Court allowed the rebel MLAs to meet the Assembly Speaker in the evening to tender their resignations, and asked the Speaker to decide on the resignations on the same day. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar moved the court hours later, seeking more time to decide on the resignations, but the court refused to hear his plea urgently. The court will continue to hear the MLAs’ plea on Friday morning.
- The rebel MLAs travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru to meet Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar as directed by the Supreme Court. KR Ramesh Kumar held a press conference after meeting them, and said he needed time to scrutinise and get clarity on the resignation letters before accepting them. He said he wanted to examine the resignations of the MLAs “all night” to ensure they are genuine and voluntary. The rebel MLAs returned to their Mumbai hotel at night.
- The rebel MLAs said they would not change their decision to resign, and claimed the BJP was not behind their resignations. Meanwhile, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy rejected calls for him to quit, and asked: “Why should I resign? What is the necessity for me to resign now?” He said that in 2009-’10, then Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa of the Bharatiya Janata Party had not resigned when 18 MLAs had turned against him.