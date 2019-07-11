Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court asks speaker to decide on rebel MLAs’ resignations today
The top court allowed the legislators to meet KR Ramesh Kumar at 6 pm in Bengaluru.
The Supreme Court asked Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to decide on the resignations of rebel MLAs from the state’s ruling coalition on Thursday itself. Kumar had earlier rejected some resignations and asked the MLAs to meet him first. The court allowed the legislators to meet Kumar at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday evening.
The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) legislators had sought the hearing of an urgent plea against Kumar for not accepting their resignations. They are currently holed up in a hotel in Mumbai.
The political crisis in the southern state deepened on Wednesday as two more legislators resigned, bringing the number of MLAs who have stepped down to 16.
1.21 pm: Two more Karnataka MLAs join dissident leaders, camping at a hotel in Mumbai, PTI reports, quoting sources. “The two MLAs arrived after midnight,” the source says. “We are expecting four more MLAs to come here soon.”
This brings the total number of rebel lawmakers from Karnataka, who are staying at the hotel, to 14.
1.08 pm: BJP’s Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa to hold a legislature party meeting today, reports News9.
1.05 pm: Dissident Congress MLA ST Somashekar leaves with BJP MLAs to a private resort near Yelahanka, Bengaluru, reports News9.
1.03 pm: The rebel MLAs from Karnataka will reportedly leave by a special flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru at 2.30 pm. They are supposed to land at Bengaluru by 4 pm, reports News18.
12.59 pm: Rebel Karnatka MLAs, staying in Mumbai, are likely to leave for Bengaluru soon, News9 reports.
12.49 pm: Congress leader KC Venugopal says BJP is trying to bring down a democratically elected government. “Operations LOTUS with money and muscle power has exceeded all limits of acceptance,” he says. “MLA’s are kidnapped and victimized sounding the death knell for democratic values.”
“Operation Lotus” is a term the Congress has used since 2008 to refer to the BJP’s alleged attempts to lure Opposition legislators to join its camp and to guarantee the stability of its erstwhile government under BS Yeddyurappa in Karnataka when he was in power then.
12.24 pm: Senior Congress leaders hold a meeting at Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s office along with lawyers. Leaders discuss legal options after Supreme Court’s directions, reports News9.
12.16 pm: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary calls for Kumaraswamy’s resignation. He says the coalition government has lost majority, News9 reports.
12.14 pm: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy at the Vidhana Soudha to chair the Cabinet meeting, reports News9.
11.51 am: Back in Bengaluru, Congress leader DK Shivakumar reiterates his confidence that the MLAs will be back with the party, ANI reports.
11.18 am: Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara and Dinesh Gundu Rao arrive at the Vidhana Soudha to attend the Cabinet meeting, News9 reports.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are in place near the Vidhana Soudha.
11.16 am: The Supreme Court allows the rebel MLAs to appear before the Assembly Speaker at 6 pm to tender their resignations. The Speaker has to decide on the resignations on Thursday itself, Bar and Bench reports.
The top court also orders the Karnataka police to provide adequate security to the rebel MLAs.
The bench will hear the plea on Friday.
11 am: BJP MLA Renukacharya says Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar should resign as he is functioning like a Congress worker, News9 reports. He says Kumar is hesitating to take a decision on the rebel MLAs’ resignations despite having all information.
10.59 am: Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar says that he will take legal remedy against the Mumbai hotel that cancelled his room reservation on Wednesday, ANI reports. Shivakumar had gone to meet the rebel MLAs but was escorted away from the hotel by the Mumbai Police, and later detained.
10.50 am: Local BJP workers oppose the induction of rebel JD(S) MLA Gopalaiah into the party for his alleged criminal background, News9 reports.
10.45 am: Here are the updates from Wednesday:
- Congress leader DK Shivakumar was detained by the Mumbai Police while he was waiting to meet the rebel MLAs at the hotel in Powai locality in which they are staying. Shivakumar had stationed himself outside the hotel after being stopped from entering earlier in the day. By Wednesday night, he was forced to return to Bengaluru.
- Two more legislators resigned, taking the number of MLAs who have stepped down to 16. The resignations of two more Congress MLAs – Housing Minister MTB Nagaraj and State Pollution Control Board Chairman K Sudhakar – was followed by a high drama in the third floor of Vidhana Soudha or the State Secretariat.
- Some rebel MLAs filed a plea in the Supreme Court against Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for not accepting their resignations.
- Bharatiya Janata Party legislators led by the party’s Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa met Governor Vajubhai Vala and Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. The delegation asked for action soon on the resignations of the MLAs.
- Both Congress and BJP leaders and workers held protests in Bengaluru. Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Siddaramaiah, along with Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda and KC Venugopal protested near Raj Bhavan. Yeddyurappa protested outside the Vidhana Soudha along with BJP workers.