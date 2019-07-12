The floods in Assam have affected over 4.23 lakh people in 17 districts with several rivers flowing above the danger level, PTI reported.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said the number of affected districts increased from 11 on Wednesday to 17 on Thursday, The Times of India reported. At least three people were killed in rain and flood-related incidents in Golaghat, Dhemaji and Kamrup metropolitan districts on Wednesday.

Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, kokrajhar, Nlorigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat and Dibrugarh are among the districts affected by the deluge.

Barpeta was the worst hit with 85,262 people being affected, followed by Dhemaji where 80,219 people have been affected, state disaster management authority officials said. At least 749 villages in 41 revenue circles are inundated and 1,843 people have been evacuated to 53 relief camps and distribution centres, the officials said.

Data from the Central Water Commission over the past 24 hours showed that several rivers in the state were flowing above danger level, The Times of India reported.

Flood waters also entered the Kaziranga National Park, inundating nearly 40% of the park’s area. Animals are taking on shelter on highlands in the park. Authorities issued an advisory on speed restrictions for vehicles moving on NH37 that skirts the park’s southern boundary to avoid hitting animals crossing the highway in search of higher grounds and food.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a meeting via video conference with deputy commissioners of the flood-affected and senior officials of government departments to review the flood situation on Thursday, PTI reported. Sonowal directed them keep ready adequate stocks of food, drinking water, medicine and other essential commodities.

“Instructing the officials to step up operations to rescue flood affected people, the CM directed to provide timely medical treatment to people at relief camps and flood hit areas to avert outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis and other health hazards,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

