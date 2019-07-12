A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court puts MLAs’ resignations on hold, wants to decide larger questions first: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s counsel argued that the 10 disgruntled legislators who moved court had resigned to avoid disqualification proceedings. Goa CM Pramod Sawant asks four Goa Forward Party legislators, including deputy CM, to resign: Sawant also said that Chandrakant Kavlekar, who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress on Thursday, will replace Vijai Sardesai. Over 4 lakh people affected in 17 districts of Assam due to floods, Barpeta worst hit: Several rivers in the state are flowing above the danger mark and over 1,800 have been evacuated to relief camps. Hafiz Saeed challenges terror financing case against him in Lahore High Court: He also urged the court to declare the first information report registered against the petitioners as void. Lawyers Collective condemns CBI raids, calls it means to ‘humiliate, intimidate and silence’: The organisation said it was going to take appropriate action ‘against these unlawful and vindictive actions, in accordance with law’. Supreme Court refuses to stay Bombay High Court order on Maratha quota: The court, however, ordered that the reservation cannot be applied with retrospective effect from 2014. State Bank of India waives charges on NEFT, RTGS transactions: The lender said it has also decided to do away with the charges on fund transfer through mobile phones using the immediate payment service from August 1. Pakistan says it won’t open airspace till India withdraws fighter jets from forward airbases: Pakistan had closed its airspace on February 26 after the Indian Air Force conducted airstrikes on a terror camp in Balakot. Nirmala Sitharaman says Union Budget will boost investment without compromising fiscal consolidation: She said that the Budget has set a medium-term target of making India a $5 trillion economy, and this is ‘not without a plan’. Google admits that its staff can listen to recordings on Google Assistant after data leak: The company said its language reviewers are directed not to transcribe background conversations.