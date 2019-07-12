The big news: Karnataka Speaker to maintain status quo on MLA resignations, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Goa CM asked four Goa Forward Party legislators to resign, and over 4 lakh people have been affected in 17 districts of Assam due to floods.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court puts MLAs’ resignations on hold, wants to decide larger questions first: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s counsel argued that the 10 disgruntled legislators who moved court had resigned to avoid disqualification proceedings.
- Goa CM Pramod Sawant asks four Goa Forward Party legislators, including deputy CM, to resign: Sawant also said that Chandrakant Kavlekar, who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress on Thursday, will replace Vijai Sardesai.
- Over 4 lakh people affected in 17 districts of Assam due to floods, Barpeta worst hit: Several rivers in the state are flowing above the danger mark and over 1,800 have been evacuated to relief camps.
- Hafiz Saeed challenges terror financing case against him in Lahore High Court: He also urged the court to declare the first information report registered against the petitioners as void.
- Lawyers Collective condemns CBI raids, calls it means to ‘humiliate, intimidate and silence’: The organisation said it was going to take appropriate action ‘against these unlawful and vindictive actions, in accordance with law’.
- Supreme Court refuses to stay Bombay High Court order on Maratha quota: The court, however, ordered that the reservation cannot be applied with retrospective effect from 2014.
- State Bank of India waives charges on NEFT, RTGS transactions: The lender said it has also decided to do away with the charges on fund transfer through mobile phones using the immediate payment service from August 1.
- Pakistan says it won’t open airspace till India withdraws fighter jets from forward airbases: Pakistan had closed its airspace on February 26 after the Indian Air Force conducted airstrikes on a terror camp in Balakot.
- Nirmala Sitharaman says Union Budget will boost investment without compromising fiscal consolidation: She said that the Budget has set a medium-term target of making India a $5 trillion economy, and this is ‘not without a plan’.
- Google admits that its staff can listen to recordings on Google Assistant after data leak: The company said its language reviewers are directed not to transcribe background conversations.