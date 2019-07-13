Authorities in the tourist town of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand closed the iconic Lakshman Jhula on Friday due to fears that it cannot sustain more load, PTI reported.

The Lakshman Jhula is a 136-metre suspension bridge on the Ganga river connecting Tapovan village in Tehri district with Jonk in Pauri district. Built in 1923, it is one of the main attractions for tourists and devotees in Rishikesh. The bridge is used by pedestrians and two-wheelers.

A panel of experts from the Public Works Department found most parts of the bridge in the “fail” or “collapse” condition, said Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash. The experts recommended immediate closure of the bridge as they felt keeping it operational was risky and “any big mishap can take place any time”.

The bridge towers appeared to be leaning towards one side recently, Prakash said.

“Due to a further increase in traffic load, there is a possibility of bridge getting damaged in future and possibilities of loss of lives then, cannot be ruled out,” an order by the state government said, according to The Indian Express.

“We are in communication with PWD to develop an alternate bridge,” Tehri Garhwal Senior Superintendent of Police Yogendra Singh Rawat said. “There is another bridge, Ram Jhula. But once Lakshman Jhula is closed, load on Ram Jhula will increase. We need at least two bridges.”