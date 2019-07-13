Meghalaya on Friday became the first state to have a water policy after the state cabinet approved a draft on water use, conservation and protection of water sources, Hindustan Times reported.

The new policy includes measures like building check dams to conserve rainwater, rainwater harvesting systems, controlling inappropriate use of groundwater and maintaining the quality of water, News18 reported.

The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, approved the draft after an elaborate presentation and detailed discussion.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the policy’s objective is to recognise water resources as a common pool resource, to provide hygienic water for drinking, domestic needs, sanitation and livelihood development.

“Meghalaya is the first state in the country to have in place a state water policy,” Tynsong said. “The policy was prepared in consultation with the stakeholders and that it would be formally notified shortly.” The policy was drafted by the state’s Water Resources Department.

Tynsong said the policy has outlined utilisation of water and how to preserve water bodies, including community participation in the implementation of this policy by constituting a water sanitation village council at the village level, PTI reported.

The deputy chief minister said that Meghalaya being a hilly state receives a lot of rainfall, but water can’t be retained and reaches Bangladesh within hours. “Thus, we need check dams near the international border as well as interstate borders to make use of the rainwater,” Tynsong said, according to News18. “We will focus on making these check dams as multipurpose reservoirs.”