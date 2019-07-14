The Kolkata Police on Sunday registered a first information report against the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation after a complaint of negligence. The complaint was lodged by the family of a man who died on Saturday after his hand got stuck between the doors of a train, PTI reported.

The incident occurred at the Park Street metro station when 66-year-old Sajal Kanjilal, a resident of South Kolkata’s Kasba area, was trying to board the train. Eyewitnesses said that the man fell on the tracks as the metro left the station but it stopped after passengers raised an alarm.

Kanjilal was taken to the Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Passengers stuck inside the train began to suffocate as the air conditioning was shut off. They were reportedly not told what had happened for nearly 20 minutes before they were led out of the emergency gate at the back of the metro, NDTV reported.

Kanjilal’s cousin Rajkumar Mukherjee said that he had lodged a complaint at the Park Street police station. “We will take up the matter with the highest metro authorities, no matter what,” PTI quoted him as saying. Unidentified police officials also confirmed to the news agency that a first information report had been filed based on the complaint.

Metro rail authorities initiated an investigation by the commissioner of railway safety into the incident. “Questions are being raised over the sensor technology used in the rakes and its alleged failure to detect Kanjilal’s hand between the doors, but a clear picture in the matter will be available only after the investigation,” an unidentified official said.

On Sunday, theatre artistes held a protest match, alleging that the Kolkata Metro’s negligence led to Kanjilal’s death. They also demanded a response from the authorities on the accusations against them.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday ordered a police inquiry, calling the incident “very unfortunate”. Banerjee also told state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim to assure Kanjilal’s family of complete government cooperation.