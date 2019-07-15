The big news: ISRO calls off Chandrayaan-2 launch, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Djokovic beat Federer in a five-set thriller and bagged his fifth title, and England beat New Zealand in World Cup 2019 final.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Chandrayaan-2 launch called off due to ‘technical snag’, says ISRO: The space agency said the revised launch date will be announced later.
- Novak Djokovic saves match points to beat Roger Federer in longest-ever Wimbledon final: Djokovic is the first man in 71 years to win the title from match points down.He is now level with Bjorn Borg as a five-time Wimbledon winner.
- England are Champions after pipping New Zealand in Super Over in World Cup 2019: Left-handed batsman Ben Stokes won the player of the match award.
- Two dead, 23 rescued after building collapses in Solan, rescue operation underway: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that search operations should be concluded within the next few hours and a proper investigation will be conducted.
- Twelve arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly assaulting Muslim cleric, forcing him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Imlaq-ur-Rehman, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was on his way to his village when the accused approached him, assaulted him, and also pulled his beard.
- Indian passport holders get visa-free travel through the year on Kartarpur corridor: The Indian delegation also asked Pakistan to keep an eye on those who may try to take advantage of the corridor and disrupt the pilgrimage.
- Karnataka rebel MLA Nagaraj quashes hopes of Congress-JD(S), says no question of going back: Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said he will ask CM Kumaraswamy to resign.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Cabinet minister: The Congress leader was stripped of key portfolios in a Cabinet shuffle on June 6. He handed over his resignation letter to Congress’ Rahul Gandhi on June 10.
- Mob beats police constable to death in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan: Head constable Abdul Gani had gone to Hamela ki Ber village to examine a land dispute.
- US President Donald Trump walked out of Iran nuclear deal to spite Barack Obama, say leaked cables: Britain’s former envoy to the US Kim Darroch wrote to then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in 2018 that there were differences among the president’s advisors.