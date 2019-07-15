A look at the headlines right now:

Chandrayaan-2 launch called off due to ‘technical snag’, says ISRO: The space agency said the revised launch date will be announced later.

Novak Djokovic saves match points to beat Roger Federer in longest-ever Wimbledon final: Djokovic is the first man in 71 years to win the title from match points down.He is now level with Bjorn Borg as a five-time Wimbledon winner.

England are Champions after pipping New Zealand in Super Over in World Cup 2019: Left-handed batsman Ben Stokes won the player of the match award. Two dead, 23 rescued after building collapses in Solan, rescue operation underway: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that search operations should be concluded within the next few hours and a proper investigation will be conducted.

Twelve arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly assaulting Muslim cleric, forcing him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Imlaq-ur-Rehman, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was on his way to his village when the accused approached him, assaulted him, and also pulled his beard. Indian passport holders get visa-free travel through the year on Kartarpur corridor: The Indian delegation also asked Pakistan to keep an eye on those who may try to take advantage of the corridor and disrupt the pilgrimage. Karnataka rebel MLA Nagaraj quashes hopes of Congress-JD(S), says no question of going back: Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said he will ask CM Kumaraswamy to resign. Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Cabinet minister: The Congress leader was stripped of key portfolios in a Cabinet shuffle on June 6. He handed over his resignation letter to Congress’ Rahul Gandhi on June 10. Mob beats police constable to death in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan: Head constable Abdul Gani had gone to Hamela ki Ber village to examine a land dispute. US President Donald Trump walked out of Iran nuclear deal to spite Barack Obama, say leaked cables: Britain’s former envoy to the US Kim Darroch wrote to then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in 2018 that there were differences among the president’s advisors.