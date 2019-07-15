Heavy rainfall in the North East have caused floods and landslides in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. In Assam, at least 11 people were reported dead till Sunday and more than 26.5 lakh people across 28 districts were left stranded, PTI reported.

In Tripura, heavy rains in the past 48 hours caused flooding, displacing more than 10,000 people, The Telegraph reported. Large parts of capital city Agartala are under water.

Assam

Barpeta is one of the worst affected of the 28 flood-hit districts, followed by Morigaon, where 3.50 lakh people have been hit, PTI reported on Sunday.

“As per the Met department forecast, there will be more rainfall across Assam and the water level in the Brahmaputra is likely to rise,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management) Kumar Sanjay Krishna. “Dhubri and other lower Assam districts will probably see more severe flood in coming days.”

The Army has been deployed in the state to assist rescue operations, The Times of India reported.

Villagers in Kamrup district move to a safer location along with their cattle on Monday. (Photo credit: PTI)

Residents of Hajo in Kamrup district take refuge from flood waters on Saturday. Hajo is an ancient pilgrimage centre for Hindus, Buddhists, and Muslims. (Photo credit: IANS)

Around 90% of Kaziranga National Park, a world heritage site and the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos, has been inundated. Animals have moved to higher grounds in the neighbouring Karbi Anglong district.

“Seven hog deer have been killed in road accidents while trying to cross the highway to safer grounds and seven others have been rescued,” Kaziranga National Park Director P Sivakumar told Hindustan Times. “Many animals are taking shelter in the artificial highlands constructed within the park.”

A one-horned rhinoceros takes refuge from flood waters on a highland at Kaziranga National Park in Kanchanjuri on Saturday. (Photo credit: IANS)

A bridge in Lahorighat in Morigaon district damaged during the rains on Saturday. (Photo credit: PTI)

Assam: Kaziranga National Park & National Highway-37 flooded, following heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/u45r4pRSZ6 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

The Brahmaputra river was flowing over the danger mark in five places, including Nematighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri, according to news reports. Other rivers such as Burhi Dihing, Subansiri, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kapili, Puthimari, Beki, Barak, Katakhal and Kushiyara were also flowing over the danger mark in several places, Hindustan Times reported.

A woman among the ruins of her hut in Hajo in Kamrup district on Saturday. (Photo credit: PTI)

This is what a part of #KazirangaNationalPark looks like. #AssamFloods is worst this year, too!

Humans and animals are worst affected yet no one cares.

We suffer, we fight and we overcome.

Kudos to the local workforce from diff orgs who are doing their great work to rescue. pic.twitter.com/BtAWtmKHdl — NeilUTH “Pal kaisa Pal” (@18_ka_mileage) July 15, 2019

Tripura

At least 10,000 people were affected after heavy rains lashed all eight districts in the last 48 hours, The Telegraph reported on Monday. An unidentified official of the State Emergency Operations Centre said 3,400 people had been moved to 25 relief camps.

Parts of Agartala such as Srilanka Basti, Baldakhal, Ambedkar Colony, Pratapgarh and areas along to the Haora river were flooded.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said the government was closely monitoring the situation. “NDRF, State Disaster volunteers and police personals are on ground to tackle any situation,” he tweeted. “State Disaster Management teams are on ground round the clock for rescue and help.”

Cars submerged in flood waters in Agartala on Sunday. (Photo credit: PTI)

People move out of a flooded locality in Agartala on Sunday. (Photo credit: PTI)

Meghalaya

The plains of West Garo Hills district were flooded after incessant rainfall in the past week and water level rose in two rivers, PTI reported. More than 57,000 people in Demdema block and at least 66,400 residents from Selsella block were left stranded. An unidentified official said the Brahmaputra and Jinjiram rivers, both flowing from Assam, caused floods in low-lying areas of the district.

“Floods have inundated nearly 140 villages [in West Garo Hills] and approximately 1,10,000 population,” Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted on Sunday. “Emergency services are pressed into services.”

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said the water level in the district was still rising, The Telegraph reported. Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district MW Nongbri said a flood-like situation was reported from low-lying areas in Shillong.