A National Health Mission bulletin said that six people died of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam on Monday, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 82, PTI reported. The number of positive cases rose to 374.

One death each was reported from the state’s Barpeta, Darrang, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, and Tinsukia districts. All six patients were undergoing treatment at the intensive care units. Japanese Encephalitis is a vector-borne disease that affects the brain.

Meanwhile, health department officials in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday said that at least 11 cases of Japanese Encephalitis were detected in the state. But there have been no casualties so far.

“All the patients who have tested positive with JE [Japanese Encephalitis] virus are under treatment in various hospitals of the state,” Director of Health Services Dr M Lego told PTI. Five cases had been reported in East Sian district, three in Papum Pare and one case each in Upper Subansiri, Kra Daadi and Lohit districts of the state.

Lego said that the health department has initiated all precautionary measures in order to control the disease and prevent an outbreak. He urged people to immediately report any signs of body stiffness and drowsiness.

“The state government is seized of the matter and alive to the situation,” the news agency quoted Lego as saying. “All the district medical officers have been alerted to set up surveillance, IEC [Information Education Communication] activities and anti-vector measures.”