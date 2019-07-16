Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the Karnataka government was planning to disqualify 15 rebel MLAs who have moved the top court against Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s delay in accepting their resignations by issuing them a whip during Thursday’s trust vote in the state Assembly, Live Law reported.

Sixteen MLAs of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have submitted their resignations since July 1, plunging the state into a political crisis. The two parties have argued that the legislators resigned to avoid disqualification proceedings.

Rohatgi said one of the legislators who received a disqualification notice – Umesh Jadhav – had resigned on March 20, Live Law reported. “The speaker had accepted his resignation,” he added. “Therefore, speaker himself has in past accepted resignations from MLAs facing disqualification notice.”

Rohatgi said he was not arguing for quashing disqualification proceedings. “Disqualification can go on,” he added. “I am saying ‘I don’t want to be an MLA, I do not want to defect, I want to go back to public and do whatever I want to do’.”

The lawyer questioned the grounds for disqualification. “That is why it has been pending for so long,” he added. “And my case is even if there are disqualification proceedings, that cannot be a bar for resignation. This is nothing but an attempt to stutter the resignations.”

On Friday, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had offered to move a confidence motion to prove that his coalition government has the numbers to stay in power. The ruling alliance will try to win over the rebel legislators till then. If the MLAs do not return to their parties before the trust vote, the government will have the support of at least 100 MLAs, while the Bharatiya Janata Party will have the support of at least 107 MLAs. With a reduced size of 209, the majority mark will drop to 105.

Initially, 10 MLAs from the ruling parties – Pratap Gouda Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Byrathi Basavaraj, BC Patil, ST Somasekhar, AS Hebbar, Mahesh Kumathalli, K Gopalaiah, HD Vishwanath and Narayan Gowda – filed a petition in the top court. On July 11, the court asked the MLAs to meet Kumar and instructed the speaker to take a decision by the end of the day. However, Kumar said he needed time to scrutinise and get clarity on the resignation letters before accepting them.

The following day, the court ordered status quo on the resignations till it decides larger constitutional questions in the matter, primarily whether a court can issue directions to the speaker. Five more rebel Congress MLAs – K Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj, Muniratna, and Anand Singh – moved the court on July 13. The bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it would hear their plea along with the pending petition of the 10 MLAs. MTB Nagaraj on Saturday said he needed time to rethink his decision to quit but changed his position the following day, saying there was no question of withdrawing his resignation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has said it is ready for the floor test as it believes the government has lost its majority. The party has called for Kumaraswamy to resign. BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa on Monday said he was confident of forming the government in the next four to five days.