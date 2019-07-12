Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said that he is ready to seek a trust vote to prove his majority on the floor of the Legislative Assembly. The chief minister asked Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to fix a date and time for the same, PTI reported.

“Today there are many things happening in our state’s politics because of the decisions of many MLAs, which has created a difficult situation,” Kumaraswamy said according to News18. “I am not here to sit in power, I appeal to you that in light of the developments I want to move a trust motion.”

Kumaraswamy made the remarks soon after the Supreme Court stayed the resignations by 16 rebel legislators from the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in Karnataka, till it decides larger constitutional questions in the matter. The matter will be heard again on July 16. Until then, disqualification proceedings cannot be initiated against the MLAs.

The rebel legislators had alleged that the speaker wanted to prolong the life of the ruling dispensation in Karnataka and was delaying the process of their resignations. However, Kumar had said that he needed time to scrutinise and get clarity on the resignation letters before accepting them.

In a tweet late on Thursday night, Kumaraswamy said: “Congress-JDS coalition in the state is going strong despite the efforts to destabilize. We are confident and prepared for a smooth and fruitful conduct of legislative sessions.”

Earlier that day, Kumaraswamy had also rejected calls for him to quit. “Why should I resign? What is the necessity for me to resign now?” he had questioned.