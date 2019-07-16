At least two people were killed after a four-storey building in Dongri locality of Mumbai collapsed on Tuesday, trapping at least 40 people under the rubble, the civic body’s disaster management cell told ANI. Five people have been rescued so far, said reports.

The Kesarbai building on Tandel street in Dongri collapsed around 11.40 am, PTI reported, quoting an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell. “As per the initial information I have received, around 15 families are feared trapped in the collapse,” ANI quoted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as saying. “The building is around 100 years old. The entire focus is on rescuing the people trapped. Investigation will be done.”

Fire tenders, police and a team of the National Disaster Response Force are at the site. “To speed up the rescue operation one more NDRF team mobilised,” the agency tweeted. “Total three teams deployed.”

Ten ambulances and fire trucks are at the location. The locality, which is full of dilapidated buildings, had been flooded due to heavy rain in the past weeks, NDTV reported.

Chief Public Relation Officers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said a shelter had been opened at the Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls’ School, ANI reported.

Last month, 15 people died after a wall of a housing society compound collapsed on adjacent slums in Pune in Maharashtra amid heavy rain. All those who died – 10 men, a woman and four children – were from Bihar’s Katihar district.