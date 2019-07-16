President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Bharatiya Janata Party leaders

Anysuya Uikey the governor of Chhattisgarh and Biswa Bhusan Harishchandran the governor of Andhra Pradesh.

“The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Uikey, a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh, is currently the vice chairman of the National Scheduled Tribes Commission. She will succeed Anandiben Patel, who was given additional responsibility of Chhattisgarh following the death of Balram Das Tandon last year.

Harishchandran will take over from ESL Narasimhan, who has served as Andhra Pradesh governor since December 2009. Harichandan was elected to the Odisha Assembly five times from Chilika and Bhubaneswar constituencies. The 84-year-old leader was also a Cabinet member in the Biju Janata Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government in 2004 and BJP state chief from 1980 to 1988, IANS reported.

On Monday, President Kovind had announced the appointment of former Union minister Kalraj Mishra as the governor of Himachal Pradesh and the incumbent Himachal Pradesh governor Acharya Devvrat was transferred and appointed as governor of Gujarat.