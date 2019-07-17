A court in Ranchi on Wednesday withdrew its order to a college student to donate copies of the Quran, Live Law reported. The Judicial Magistrate Court withdrew the order after Pithoria police submitted an application for modification of the bail condition as it was difficult to implement.

On Tuesday, Judicial Magistrate Manish Kumar Singh had asked Richa Bharti, who was arrested for allegedly sharing objectionable post about a community, to donate four copies of the religious text to government-owned educational institutions and one to the complainant, Mansur Khalifa, who is also a member of Sadar Anjuman Committee. The order stated that Bharti had to donate the copies of Quran within a fortnight in police presence, and asked for a compliance report.

The order triggered a controversy as the Ranchi Bar District Association took out a protest rally and boycotted the magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The association had claimed that the order could affect the woman’s psyche. “The RDBA would abstain from judicial activities in the JM’s [Judicial Magistrate] court on Thursday as well,” Live Law quoted RDBA General Secretary Kundan Prakashan as saying. “We are also demanding his transfer.”