The toll in the Assam floods on Wednesday rose to 28, with over 57 lakh people affected by the deluge in the state, The Assam Tribune reported.

Several rivers including the Brahmaputra are flowing above their danger levels. The districts hit by floods include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Udalguri, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar, Karbi Anglong and Karimganj, according to the report.

In its flood report, the Assam Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday said over 1.5 lakh people have taken refuge in the state’s 427 relief camps.

At least 11 people have died in floods in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura too.

Around 90% of Kaziranga National Park has also been affected by the floods, and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Manas National Park are under water as well. At least 51 animals have died in Kaziranga including five rhinos, The Hindu reported on Wednesday. Though the water level has fallen in the park, 169 of the 199 anti-poaching camps there are still flooded.

Calling attention to the floods

Congress members from Assam and Bihar on Wednesday criticised the government in Parliament for its handling of the flood situation in both states. In Bihar, around 60 people have died in floods, according to PTI. The Congress’ Gourav Gogoi asked the government to declare the Assam floods a national disaster, India Today reported.

National athlete Hima Das on Tuesday has been among several people to call attention to the floods in the region. Das tweeted on Tuesday seeking help for her home state of Assam. “I have contributed my bit and requesting others also to please help people of Assam,” she said. Das, along with actor Akshay Kumar, has contributed money to state’s flood relief fund. Congress Lok Sabha MPs Abdul Khaleque and Pradyut Bordoloi have also donated their salaries this month, North East Now reported.

Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So i would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation. pic.twitter.com/cbVZv7b4IP — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 16, 2019

#WATCH: NDRF teams deployed in the state rescue people stuck in floods in Morigaon. #AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/e6mO7g0VQl — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019