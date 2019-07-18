Karnataka: D-Day for HD Kumaraswamy government, trust vote set to begin at 10.30 am
Sixteen disgruntled legislators have resigned since July 1, plunging the state into a crisis. However, Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy made U-turn on Wednesday.
The Karnataka government is set to face a trust vote in the Assembly at 10.30 am on Thursday. This came a day after the Supreme Court passed an interim order saying 15 rebel MLAs from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) cannot be forced to attend the Assembly proceedings. The court also granted Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar the liberty to decide on the MLAs’ resignations within an appropriate time frame.
Sixteen disgruntled legislators have stepped down since July 1, plunging the state into a crisis. However, Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy made U-turn on Wednesday and said he would vote in favour of the government during the trust vote. The ruling coalition’s strength in the 225-member assembly is 118. With the support of two Independent legislators, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs.
Live updates
10.23 am: BS Yeddyurappa tells reporters that the BJP is 101% confident of defeating the government’s confidence motion. “They are less than 100 [MLAs], we are 105,” ANI quotes him as saying. “There is no doubt that their motion will be defeated.”
10.21 am: Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah has arrived at Vidhana Soudha, reports ANI.
10.19 am: State BJP President BS Yeddyurappa and the party’s MLAs have arrived at Vidhana Soudha, reports ANI.
9.55 am: The Congress MLAs are set to leave their resort at around 10 am, according to News9.
9.50 am: Congress MLA Srimanth Patil is likely to skip the Assembly session today because of health problems, reports News9. Congress minister DK Shivakumar reportedly lost his cool with Congress legislators after Patil left the resort they are staying in.
9.45 am: Section 144 has been imposed in a 2-km radius around the Vidhana Soudha ahead of the floor test, reports News9. Rapid action force personnel and water cannons have been deployed.
9.40 am: The floor test is scheduled to begin at 10.30 am, reports The Indian Express.
