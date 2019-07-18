At least 12 people were feared dead after a suspected arsonist barged into an animation production studio in Japan’s city of Kyoto and started a fire in the early hours of Thursday. Around 35 people were injured, AP reported. Some reports, however, claimed as many as 24 people had died.

The fire erupted in the three-storey building of Kyoto Animation after the suspect spread an unidentified liquid to fuel the fire, Kyoto prefectural police and the fire department said. Fire department officer Satoshi Fujiwara said that 12 people, found on the building’s first and second floors, were presumably dead.

The injured along with the suspect, a 41-year-old man, have been rushed to the hospital, Kyodo News quoted the police as saying. The police said that eyewitnesses saw a man screaming “die” as he started the fire, adding that knives were found at the crime scene.

Footage from the scene showed thick smoke emanating out of the building as firefighters worked on extinguishing the flames, CNN reported.

A Kyoto city fire department spokesperson said that the department had sent 35 fire engines and other firefighting vehicles to the site, The Guardian reported. Kyoto Animation is known for anime productions like Sound! Euphonium, A Silent Voice and Violet Evergarden.