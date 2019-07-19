Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday was stopped from visiting a village in Sonbhadra district where at least 10 people were killed in a shootout on Wednesday over a land dispute, PTI reported. She was detained at Narayanpur police station.

“We were only going peacefully to meet victim families,” ANI quoted the Congress leader as saying. “I don’t know where are they taking me, we are ready to go anywhere.” The Congress criticised the Adityanath government for preventing Gandhi from visiting the district.

According to the police, the shootout took place when Ubha village head Yagya Dutt went to take possession of the land that he had purchased two years ago. Villagers gathered at the spot and started to protest. Dutt and his supporters allegedly opened fire on the victims. At least 25 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained in Narayanpur by Police. She was on her way to meet victims of firing case in Sonbhadra where section 144 has been imposed. Says 'I don't know where are they taking me, we are ready to go anywhere.' pic.twitter.com/YF2kIXA9DL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 19, 2019