A mob beat three men to death in a village in Bihar’s Saran district on Thursday night after suspecting them of stealing cattle, Hindustan Times reported on Friday. The incident took place in Pithaoura Nandlal village under Banipur police station.

While two of the men died on the spot, the third died during treatment, the police said. They were identified as Paigampur village residents Naushad Alam, Raju Nut and Videsh Nut. A fourth man is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Banipur.

Saran (Chapra) Superintendent of Police Hari Kishore Rai said the villagers woke up on hearing the sound of cattle, and caught the four men. The police official said three people were taken into custody for the lynching, and a case was filed. “Raids are on to arrest others accused involved in the crime,” he added.

Villagers alleged that three goats were stolen from the courtyard of a person identified as Rajbali Ram. The suspected thieves then tried to steal his cattle as well, they added. However, Raju Nut and Videsh Nut’s family denied that the two were involved in the crime. “My brother was not a thief,” said Shailesh Nut. “He was to get married soon.”

Police personnel have been deployed in Pithaoura Nandlal village because of tense atmosphere prevailing there. The families of the victims and the accused clashed at Sadar Hospital in Chapra after the bodies of the three men were brought there for autopsy.

Bihar: Three people were beaten to death by locals in Baniyapur, Saran on suspicion of cattle theft, earlier today. Family members in mourning. pic.twitter.com/Ua5DCgrckr — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

A series of attacks

There have been several mob lynchings and attacks in the country in the past several months. The latest incident occurred on July 13, when a mob beat up a police constable in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district while he was trying to resolve a land dispute.

On June 18, a Muslim man identified as Tabrez Ansari was beaten up in Jharkhand’s Seraikela Kharsawan district for allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle. The FIR said that the mob had also forced Ansari to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”. He died four days later.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten up, verbally abused, and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” in Diva area of Maharashtra’s Thane district on June 24.