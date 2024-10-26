Nearly two months after a 26-year-old migrant worker was beaten to death in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district over claims that he had consumed beef, the police on Saturday said that a laboratory report had confirmed that the sample taken from his house was not cattle meat, PTI reported.

The migrant worker named Sabir Malik was a scrap dealer from West Bengal and lived near Badhra village in the district. He was lynched on August 27 by a group who claimed that he had eaten beef.

Hours before he was killed, the group had called the police to the village and alleged that beef was being cooked and consumed in the shanties in the area, The Indian Express reported. Subsequently, the police seized the meat and sent it for testing. However, the group had beat Malik to death.

“The meat sample from the shanty had been taken and sent for testing to a laboratory in Faridabad,” PTI quoted Badhra Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Bhushan as saying on Saturday. “We have received the report which has confirmed that it was not beef.”

Charkhi Dadri Superintendent of Police Pooja Vasisht said that 10 persons had been arrested in connection with the killing, The Indian Express reported. “[A] report will be submitted in the court along with the challan soon,” she added.

Six persons were yet to be arrested in the matter, Bhushan said, adding that they would be apprehended soon.

On August 27, the group had taken Malik to the local bus stand under the pretext of giving him some scrap material, according to the first information report.

Another migrant worker named Asiruddin, who hailed from Assam, was also called to the bus stand. Both the men were beaten there, the police had said. The group then took the two of them to another location on their motorbikes after passers-by intervened.

Malik’s body was reportedly found near a canal in Bhandwa village. Asiruddin was found at another location and was taken to hospital.

Malik’s brother-in-law Sujauddin filed a complaint with the police on the day of the incident.