A Central Reserve Police Force jawan was killed when a teenager rammed his Mercedes car into a vehicle occupied by three paramilitary personnel in New Delhi on Thursday night, IANS reported. Sanidhya Garg, the son of a Noida businessman, jumped a traffic signal in the Greater Kailash area, hit the other car, climbed on to the divider and stopped after hitting an electric pole.

Constable driver Vinod Kumar, 36, Babu Lal Yadav, 38, and Narender, 24, who were sitting in the paramilitary vehicle, were all injured in the accident, the police said. Narender, who was the most badly wounded among the three, died at a hospital on Friday afternoon. Kumar and Yadav were discharged from hospital after being given first aid.

“The impact of the accident was such that the airbags of the Mercedes came out,” an unidentified police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said Sanidhya Garg was pursuing an undergraduate course in commerce from London and was in Noida on a vacation. His father runs an iron business in the city. “No alcohol was found in anyone’s medical examination,” Kumar said.

Garg was detained by the police, ANI reported. Investigation is under way in the case.