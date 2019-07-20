Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the resolution of the Kashmir matter was on the cards and that “no power on the earth can stop it”, The Indian Express reported.

“The resolution of Kashmir issue will take place soon,” Singh said before he inaugurated a 1,000- meter-long bridge at Ujh in Kathua district. The bridge was constructed by the Border Roads Organisation at a cost of Rs 50 crore, and is reportedly the longest bridge constructed by it so far. Singh recalled how Hurriyat leaders did not open their doors for visiting members of the all-party delegation once led by him when he was the home minister.

“Resolution of Kashmir issue is bound to take place and no power on earth can stop it,” he said. “If not through talks then how, we know it. Its resolution is bound to take place. Whatever I say, I say with full responsibility.”

Earlier in the day, Singh visited the Kargil War Memorial in Jammu and Kashmir’s Drass sector, and paid tributes to soldiers killed during the Kargil war. The nation commemorated 20th anniversary of Operation Vijay, during which Indian Army successfully fought against Pakistan in Kargil sector in 1999.

Paid tributes to fallen soldiers at Kargil War Memorial in Drass today. On the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay the proud nation remembers the exemplary valour and courage exhibited by our soldiers. We will never forget the sacrifices made by them. pic.twitter.com/dkDeiAzfY4 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 20, 2019

On July 11, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah had said that the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan needed to be resolved through dialogue and not military might. He had said that Kashmir was a political problem that needs a political solution.

Last month, Hurriyat Conference Chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had said his organisation would respond positively if the Centre initiated meaningful talks with separatists in Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had said the situation in the state was changing and the leaders of the separatist group were ready for talks with the Centre.

In an interview to Scroll.in earlier this year, Farooq had also said that the only way to move forward was for India, Pakistan and the Kashmiris was to engage with each other, and there was no reason for the Indian government to create a problem about this.