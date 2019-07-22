The flood toll in Assam on Monday rose to 66 as seven people died over the last two days across the state. Around 30.55 lakh people across the state’s 18 districts continued to be affected by the deluge.

On Sunday, two deaths were reported from Morigaon district, and one each from Dhemaji, Goalpara and Kamrup districts. On Monday, one person each died in Dhemaji and Dhubri districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said in its daily bulletin. The Brahmaputra river, meanwhile, was flowing above the danger level at some parts in the districts of Jorhat, Dhubri, Sonitpur and Nagaon district, officials said.

A total of 2,283 villages and 1.14 lakh hectares of agricultural land are inundated because of the floods. Nearly 97,000 people were displaced and sheltered in 757 relief camps and relief distribution centres that the government has set up.

Over 15 lakh animals across 16 districts have been affected by the floods, with 187 animal deaths reported. Sixteen rhinos died in the Kaziranga National Park, PTI reported.