Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said there was an internal conflict within the Congress government in the state, and warned that the Bharatiya Janata Party will not be responsible if the Kamal Nath government faces a similar crisis like the one in Karnataka, ANI reported.

His comments came moments after the 14-month Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in Karnataka collapsed. “There is an internal conflict in Congress, and support of BSP-SP, if something happens to that then we cannot do anything,” Chouhan told the news agency. “We will not cause the fall of government here [Madhya Pradesh]. Congress leaders themselves have been responsible for the fall of their governments.”

Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh, Gopal Bhargava, claimed that the Congress government will not last 24 hours if the BJP’s top leadership wishes so, according to The Indian Express.

“If there is an order from our number 1 and number 2, your government will not last for 24 hours,” Bhargava said, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. To this, Nath said, “Your number 1 and number 2 are smart”, suggesting that his government is stable and the BJP will not make any attempts to destabilise it. Nath also said he was ready to face a confidence motion at any time.

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education and Sports Minister Jitu Patwari said the BJP had done everything to cause problems. “But this is Kamal Nath’s government not Kumaraswamy’s,” he told ANI. “They will have to take seven births to do horse-trading in this government.”

The minister accused the saffron party of trying to kill democracy in Gujarat, Goa and Karanataka. “Modi government has shown that one can buy MLAs in bulk,” Patwari said. “I think it has become BJP’s tendency to topple other governments.”

Last week, Nath had reportedly asked all Congress MLAs and the legislators supporting his government to stay in the state capital after the crisis in Karnataka deepened.

The Congress has 114 MLAs in the 230-member Assembly, and enjoys the support of seven other legislators – two from the Samajwadi Party, one from the Bahujan Samaj Party and four independents. The BJP has 108 MLAs.

On Tuesday, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy resigned as Karnataka chief minister after his government lost the floor test in the Assembly by six votes. The government of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress coalition received 99 votes while the BJP secured 105 votes.