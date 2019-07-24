Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there was no question of accepting mediation by a third party in the Kashmir dispute, NDTV reported.

“As S Jaishankar ji [external affairs minister] said Kashmir issue was not discussed in President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting,” Singh said. “There is no question of mediation in Kashmir issue as it will be against the Simla agreement.”

Singh’s remark came two days after United States President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to intervene in the Kashmir conflict.

However, the Congress continued to protest in the Lok Sabha, demanding a reply from Modi, PTI reported. Later, Congress MPs, dissatisfied with Singh’s intervention, walked out of the Lower House.

Earlier in the session, Congress MPs were joined by some other Opposition legislators as they trooped into the Well of the Houseand and started sloganeering. They were heard demanding Prime Minister Modi to addressthe House. Despite the commotion, Speaker Om Prakash Birla went ahead with Question Hour.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the prime minister was keeping quiet on the matter. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had already spoken to Parliament and clarified the matter.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad is scheduled to hold a meeting of Opposition MPs in the Upper House in Parliament office on Wednesday, ANI reported. Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi held a meeting of party MPs in the Lok Sabha.