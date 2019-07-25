The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday ordered an investigation into Hotel JW Marriott after actor Rahul Bose alleged that it had charged exorbitant amounts of money for two bananas, The Indian Express reported.

On Sunday, the actor had shared a video on Twitter expressing his outrage at a bill of Rs 442.50 for two bananas. “You have to see this to believe it,” he tweeted. “Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at JW Marriott Chandigarh.” His tweet had hashtags such as “going bananas”, “how to get fit and go broke” and “potassium for kings”.

The bananas were billed as “fruit platter” and charged Rs 375. The hotel also charged 18% Goods and Services Tax. “They are just too good for me…Well done JW Marriott Chandigarh,” the actor added in the video. Sharing visuals of his suite, he added: “God knows how much these beautiful flowers must have cost.”

Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said a high-level investigation into the “illegal and exorbitant charge of GST” by the hotel would be conducted, The Indian Express reported. “Taking cognisance of the video and bill posted by the actor, I have ordered an investigation,” Brar told the newspaper. “I have directed Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner Rajeev Chaudhary to conduct a thorough probe on how the hotel had charged GST on fresh fruits. Strict action will be taken if found guilty.”

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

The hotel has not yet responded to the complaints. Since Bose tweeted the video, several users on Twitter have also shared their “Rahul Bose Moment” – ranging from buying popcorn at multiplexes to buying expensive tickets for music concerts.

