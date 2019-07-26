The Indian Space Research Organisation on Friday said the Chandrayaan-2 had moved into a higher orbit around the Earth. The space agency said that India’s second moon mission had successfully completed its second orbit-raising manoeuvre at 1.08 am Indian time on Friday, as planned.

The manoeuvre was completed using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 883 seconds, the space agency said in a statement. The orbit achieved by the spacecraft was 251 km at the nearest point and 54,829 km at the farthest, ISRO said, adding that all parameters of the spacecraft were normal.

Chandrayaan-2, which will attempt to land on the lunar surface on September 7, will raise its orbit three more times – once more in July and twice in August. The next manoeuvre is scheduled on July 29 between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm.

On the day of the last orbit-raising manoeuvre, the spacecraft will finally reach an orbit that would be 221 km at the nearest point and 1,43,585 km at the farthest. The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft would move in the final earth orbit for eight days before attempting translunar insertion on August 14, according to the space agency’s schedule.

On Wednesday, Chandrayaan-2 had completed its first orbit-raising manoeuvre. The space agency had then said the spacecraft would reach the Moon on August 20.

Chandrayaan-2, India’s second moon mission, was injected into the orbit on July 22 on board the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III-M1, which lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.