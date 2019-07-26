Rescuers on Friday found the bodies of two more miners who were trapped in a coal mine following a landslide in Bharatpur in Odisha on July 24, PTI reported. Rescue teams had pulled out the body of another worker from the mine on that day.

One more miner is feared dead. At least 10 workers were rescued and are undergoing treatment for injuries at Talcher Nehru Centenary Hospital. The coal mine is operated by Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of those killed in the mine accident, ANI reported.

The last big mining accident in the country took place in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district in December, when 15 men went missing in an illegal rat-hole mine. The rescue operation included personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, and the Indian Navy. In May, the state government told the Supreme Court that the families of the coal miners had agreed to call off the search operation.