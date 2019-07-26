The big news: BJP leader Yediyurappa sworn in as Karnataka chief minister, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Lok Sabha Speaker asked Azam Khan to apologise for his sexist remarks, and 17 Opposition MPs complained about ‘hurried passing’ of bills.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BS Yediyurappa takes oath as Karnataka chief minister for the fourth time: His BJP government will need to prove its majority in the Assembly by July 31.
- Speaker asks Azam Khan to apologise for sexist remarks after several MPs call for strict action: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met floor leaders of all political parties and decided that Khan should either apologise or face action.
- Opposition MPs complain to Venkaiah Naidu about ‘hurried passage’ of bills: The leaders said this was a fundamental departure from the ‘established practice and healthy traditions’ of enacting legislations.
- After Imran Khan’s visit, US says it is now time for Pakistan to build on promise to fight terrorism: Khan reportedly promised to facilitate peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government.
- BJP MLA asks Congress’ Irfan Ansari to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ outside Jharkhand Assembly: CP Singh of the saffron party told Ansari that his ancestors were also ‘Jai Shri Ram people’.
- Bodies of two more miners found in Odisha’s Bharatpur mine: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed in the incident.
- CBI arrests lobbyist Deepak Talwar after court denies him bail in aviation scam: The central agency was given seven-day custody of Talwar.
- Bureaucrat SC Garg denies connection between his VRS application and transfer to power ministry: The former finance secretary said he had discussed his voluntary retirement on July 18, six days before his transfer order.
- Bombay HC reserves verdict on activist Gautam Navlakha’s plea seeking to quash FIR: Earlier this week, the Pune Police told the court that Navlakha had links with militant group Hizbul Mujahideen and Kashmiri separatist leaders.
- ‘Cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen,’ says Uttarakhand CM: Trivendra Singh Rawat reportedly said the cow is called ‘mata’ or mother because it gives oxygen to humans.