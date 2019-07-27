A few Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs in Karnataka told former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy that they would like to extend their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party, hours after BS Yediyurappa took the oath of office on Friday, Hindustan Times reported. Two factions have reportedly formed within the Janata Dal (Secular) as one wanted to stay in the Opposition and the other expressed desire to align with the saffron party.

The lawmakers expressed their wish to support the BJP to Kumaraswamy at a meeting in a Bengaluru hotel. “MLAs in Legislature Party meet said Congress last time accused us of being B team of BJP,” Times Now quoted senior Janta Dal (Secular) leader GT Devegowda as saying. “Congress workers worked against JD(S) candidates. We have lost in being alliance with Congress. It’s up to Kumaraswamy to decide whether to sit in opposition or be part of BJP government”.

Devegowda also clarified that the MLAs have only aired their opinions and that nothing had been discussed with the BJP. The development came the day Yediyurappa was sworn in as chief minister for the fourth time. He will, however, have to prove his government’s majority in the Karnataka Assembly in a floor test on July 29.

The state got a new chief minister after the 14-month-old ruling coalition of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) lost a trust vote in the Assembly on Tuesday. Ninety-nine MLAs voted in favour of the ruling coalition, while 105 legislators went against it. The coalition government had come to power in May last year and the next election is due in 2023.