Religious leader Asaram and his son Narayan Sai have been cleared by the Justice DK Trivedi Commission in the deaths of two children at Asaram’s school in Ahmedabad. The report was tabled in the Gujarat Assembly on Friday although it had been submitted in 2013.

On July 5, 2008. the bodies of a 10-year-old and 11-year-old were found on the banks of the Sabarmati river at a school run by Asaram, reported PTI. The children had been missing for two days. Parents had claimed that the children died after Asaram and his son had performed black magic rituals on them.

“There is no evidence to suggest that in the ashram, Asaram-ji and his son Narayan Sai performed Tantrik Vidhi (black magic rituals),” PTI quoted the report as saying. However, the commission added that authorities at the school had been negligent in the case and that it was not tolerable.

“The management of the gurukul as well as ashram authorities are custodians and guardians of the children who are staying in gurukul hostel and it is their duty to look after the children,” the commission’s report said. “From the perusal of the evidence, the commission is of the view that the same is lacking by the management of the gurukul.”

Asaram is currently serving a life term for raping a minor, while his son is also serving a life sentence in a sexual assault case.