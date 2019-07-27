The Goods and Services Tax Council on Saturday decided to bring down the tax rates on electric vehicles to 5% from the current 12%. The changes will come into effect from August 1.

The council, in its 36th meeting, also slashed Goods and Services Tax on chargers or charging stations for electric vehicles from 18% to 5%. The meeting, which was chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was held via video conferencing.

The council also exempted local authorities from the indirect tax for hiring electric buses with capacity of more than 12 passengers.

The declaration comes at a time when the central government has been trying to make electric vehicles affordable. In the Union Budget presented on July 5, the finance minister had announced an additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans taken to buy electric vehicles. She had said that customs duty on certain parts of electric vehicles would be removed.