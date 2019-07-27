Outgoing West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said on Saturday that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had the vision and ability to implement decisions, but her policies of appeasement were adversely affecting social harmony in the state, PTI reported. Jagdeep Dhankar will take oath as West Bengal governor on July 30.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has got vision, she has power to implement her decisions but she should be restrained also,” Tripathi told PTI in an interview. “She becomes sentimental on occasions, so she has to keep a control on it.”

“Her [Banerjee’s] policy of appeasement has the effect of adversely affecting societal harmony,” Tripathi said. “I think she should look at every citizen equally. I believe that every citizen of West Bengal should be dealt with equally without discrimination.”

Tripathi did not clarify who was being discriminated against. “Discrimination is apparent. Her statements show the discrimination,” he said.

Political violence in West Bengal has continued even after the Lok Sabha elections. On June 13, Tripathi chaired a meeting of all parties to discuss the violence.

On June 10, Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to apprise them of the situation in the state. Mamata Banerjee criticised the governor, saying “every post has its constitutional limit”. She had earlier accused the governor of siding with the BJP.