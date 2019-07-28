Meghalaya Assembly Speaker and former Chief Minister Donkupar Roy died in Gurugram on Sunday, ANI reported. The 64-year-old was unwell for the last 10 days and died at 2.50 pm at Medanta Hospital. His body will be taken back to Meghalaya on Monday for the last rites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed their condolences on Sunday evening.

“Anguished by the demise of Dr Donkupar Roy, Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly and former CM of the state. Passionate about Meghalaya’s progress,” Modi said in a tweet. “He served the state with great diligence and helped transform many lives. Condolences to his family and supporters.”

“Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly Dr Donkupar Roy,” the Sangma wrote on Twitter. “We have lost a leader, a mentor, who had dedicated his life for the service of the people. May Almighty provide strength to his family in this hour of grief. May his soul RIP [rest in peace].”

Anguished by the demise of Dr. Donkupar Roy, Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly and former CM of the state. Passionate about Meghalaya’s progress, he served the state with great diligence and helped transform many lives. Condolences to his family and supporters: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 28, 2019

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly Dr Donkupar Roy. We have lost a leader, a mentor, who had dedicated his life for the service of the people. May Almighty provide strength to his family in this hour of grief. May his soul RIP 🙏 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 28, 2019

I am deeply shocked by the unexpected news of the sad demise of our honourable Speaker, Dr Donkupar Roy. Lost a personal friend & a leader of the state,rare,trustworthy & dependable. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. — Mukul Sangma (@mukulsangma) July 28, 2019

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said he was shocked by the “unexpected demise” of Roy and added that he was a rare leader who was trustworthy and dependable.

Roy was the president of the United Democratic Party. He was also one of the most influential politicians from the Khasi community. His party is a key partner in the Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government. He was elected as the Assembly speaker in March 2018.

He was first elected in 1988 as an independent MLA from Shella Assembly constituency in East Khasi Hills district, Northeast Now reported. He was the chief minister of the state from 2008 to 2009. He also won from Shella constituency for seven consecutive terms and was not defeated till 2018 Assembly elections.