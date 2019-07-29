Karnataka: Trust vote to be held in Assembly today, BJP issues whip to MLAs
The BJP has 105 MLAs, which is the majority mark in the House.
Four-time Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will seek to prove his majority in the House during a trust vote on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Party has 105 MLAs, which is the majority mark in the House at present.
Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 14 rebel legislators from the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress on Sunday. Three others were disqualified on Thursday. All 17 rebel MLAs who withdrew their support to the Congress -Janata Dal (Secular) alliance were disqualified till the end of the Assembly’s term in 2023.
The 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition lost the trust vote last Tuesday after 99 MLAs voted in favour of it and 105 legislators went against it. The floor test was necessitated by the resignations of the MLAs.
Live updates
10.14 am: Five disqualified Congress MLA return to Bengaluru from Mumbai, reports ANI.
10.10 am: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy holds talks with Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Devegowda ahead of the floor test, reports News9.
10.07 am: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa arrives at the Vidhana Soudha ahead of the trust vote, reports ANI.
10.05 am: Congress Legislature Party meeting begins at Vidhana Soudha, reports ANI. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao, KJ George, Priyank Kharge, MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre and and other Congress MLAs are present.
9.05 am: BJP issues whip to all its MLAs ahead of the crucial floor test, asking them to vote in favour of BS Yediyurappa, reports News9.
9 am: The Congress is set to hold a meeting ahead of the floor test on Monday. The Congress Legislature Party meeting will be chaired by Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha at 9 am, reports News9.
8.55 am: Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Devegowda said the future of his party’s alliance with Congress would depend on the decision of the high command of the Congress, based on the advice of their Karnataka leadership, PTI reported.
Devegowda said Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah would officially be the leader of the Opposition in the assembly and not his son and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.
8.50 am: Congress leader Siddaramaiah welcomed the Speaker’s decision to disqualify 14 MLAs. “This honest decision of speaker will send strong signals for all the representatives in the country who might fall for BJP’s trap,” he said on Twitter.
8.45 am: Here are the top updates from Karnataka on Sunday:
- Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 rebel legislators from the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress.
- Former Janata Dal (Secular) President and rebel Karnataka legislator AH Vishwanath on Sunday said that the MLAs disqualified by Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar will approach the Supreme Court on Monday.
- Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he was confident that he will prove majority. “On Monday, 100% I will prove the majority,” he said.
- Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy dismissed reports that claimed a group of the party’s legislators were in favour of providing external support to the new government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party.