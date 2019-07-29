The Income Tax Department on Sunday said it found stashed foreign assets worth over Rs 200 crore and tax evasion of at least Rs 30 crore by a group involving persons “occupying responsible political positions”, the Hindustan Times reported. The department said it searched 13 premises linked to the group in Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh on July 23.

“The group, controlled by persons who have significant political presence in a neighbouring state for decades and are occupying responsible political positions has been generating large amounts of undisclosed income over several decades,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement, according to PTI. “Evidence detected so far reveals undisclosed cash dealings of huge amounts in immovable property transactions, construction among others.”

The agency quoted sources in the I-T Department as saying that the raids were conducted against Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, the son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal. Bishnoi is a Congress MLA from the Adampur constituency. Searches were conducted at his residence in Hisar too.

The CBDT alleged that the foreign assets of the accused have “remained hidden for decades” beneath complex multi-layered structures, located in countries like the British Virgin Islands, Panama, UK, UAE and Jersey. “These structures have involved various front men and corporations across continents,” the board added. It said one of the accused was trying to get citizenship of a country in the Caribbean.

The CBDT also said that the findings of the searches could have “multi-agency ramifications”, indicating that the findings could be shared with agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation.