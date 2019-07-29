Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday won the confidence motion moved by him in a special session in the Assembly called for his government to prove his majority. He won the floor test through a voice vote.

Yediyurappa, who took oath as chief minister on Friday, said that the “administrative machinery” under the previous government had collapsed and he would prioritise to bring it back, PTI reported.

Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar resigned from his post following the trust vote, saying that he had tried to maintain “the dignity of office to the best of my ability”. Kumar announced his resignation soon after Yediyurappa won the one-line confidence motion and the House passed the Appropriation Bill. He submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker Krishna Reddy.

A day ahead of the trust vote, the speaker had disqualified 14 MLAs – 11 from Congress and three from Janata Dal (Secular) – till the end of the current session in 2023. This brought the total number of MLAs who had been disqualified to 17. After the disqualifications, the strength of the House is now 208. The BJP has 105 MLAs, just enough to have a majority.

“I ran government for 14 months. I have no obligation to answer your [Yediyurappa’s] questions,” ANI quoted former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy as saying in the Assembly before the trust vote. “I need to answer to my conscience. From past 14 months, everything was being recorded. There are people sitting on my side today, in an attempt to sway them, I request you to not bring them to the streets next.”

He further said that his party would not try to bring down the number of MLAs that the BJP has on its side and that they will cooperate with the government “for the sake of people”.

Ahead of the confidence motion, Congress leader Siddaramaiah claimed that the Yediyurappa-led government was “unconstitutional and immoral” and did not have the mandate of the people. “Where is the mandate in your favour... where is the majority... Yediyurappa has become the chief minister with just 105 members,” PTI quoted him as saying. “Let us see how long you will be (the chief minister) ... I want you to be [chief minister] for the full term but I don’t think you will be able to complete it [the term].”

Yediyurappa also addressed the House before the floor test, saying that when Siddaramaiah or Kumaraswamy were chief minister they did not “indulge in vindictive politics”. “Administration has failed and we’ll set it right. I assure the House that we won’t indulge in vindictive politics either. I believe in forget and forgive,” the chief minister said, according to NDTV. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP’s Working President JP Nadda.

After the trust vote, the Assembly passed the Finance Bill (Appropriation Bill), seeking a vote on account for three months, PTI reported. Yediyurappa said that the bill needed to be passed urgently as it would have been difficult to even pay salaries of government employees.

Yediyurappa’s government has replaced the 14-month-old government of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) alliance, which collapsed last week. In a trust vote earlier called by former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, 99 MLAs voted for the coalition, while the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 105 votes. Kumaraswamy had resigned after the floor test concluded.