A first information report was registered on Monday in connection with the accident of the Unnao rape complainant in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday afternoon. The FIR has named Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in the incident which killed two of the complainant’s relatives, ANI reported.

The FIR was registered at the Guru Baksh Ganj police station of Rae Bareli by the complainant’s uncle, according to News18. It accuses those named in the report of hatching a criminal conspiracy that led to the accident.

The incident occurred on Sunday when her car was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh. The teen and her lawyer are in a serious condition, while two of her aunts died. The woman’s family alleged that Sengar and his associates planned the accident.

Rape accused BJP MLA kuldeep Singh Sengar booked for criminal conspiracy (120-B) following death of two relatives of Unnao rape survivor who was critically injured in accident in Raibareli yesterday. FIR against 10 named and 15-20 unidentified.

Several members of the Opposition have criticised the ruling BJP government after the incident with the Congress demanding that the Supreme Court take note of the accident and intervenes in the rape case. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre’s “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” scheme, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati alleged a conspiracy behind the accident.

The 19-year-old had accused Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape last year.