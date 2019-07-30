The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday night recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the previous day’s car crash in Rae Bareli, in which the complainant in the Unnao rape case was seriously injured and two of her aunts killed, PTI reported. The family of the complainant has alleged that Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA accused of rape, was behind the accident.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said an official request has been sent to the Centre. “The government has decided to refer the investigation of case crime number 305/2019 u/s 302/307/506/120 B IPC PS Gurbuxganj Distt Raebareli to the CBI,” he said. “A formal request has been sent to Government of India in this regard.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday booked Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others on murder charges in connection with the car crash. Sengar is lodged in Sitapur district jail at present. According to the first information report, the personnel in charge of the complainant’s security had informed Sengar of her movements.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh had said the state government was ready for a CBI inquiry if the family makes a request. Singh had said preliminary inquiries suggested it was an accident caused by a speeding truck and there was no negligence in the security provided to the complainant. “Due to lack of space in her vehicle, she requested the security personnel deputed for security not to accompany her to Rae Bareli yesterday,” he had said. Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Verma also confirmed that the security officer who usually accompanies the family was not with them on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Singh, the complainant’s uncle, submitted an application for parole. “I visited the Rae Bareli jail with the SP and met Mahesh Singh,” Rae Bareli District Magistrate Neha Sharma said. “He had give application for parole application and as he is resident of Unnao it has been forwarded to the Unnao district magistrate.”

Sharma said Singh filed two other pleas. “One for registration of an FIR which has already been filed and the other for a CBI probe into the matter,” she said. “This application has been forwarded to the principal secretary [home].”

The 19-year-old complainant, who had accused the legislator of rape last year, and her lawyer are undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow. They are in serious condition, while two of the complainant’s aunts died in the same crash. The woman’s family has alleged that Sengar and his associates planned the car crash.

Several members of the Opposition have criticised the ruling BJP government after the incident with the Congress demanding that the Supreme Court take note of the accident and intervenes in the rape case. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre’s “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” scheme, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati alleged a conspiracy behind the crash.