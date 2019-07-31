Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha’s body was found on the banks of the Netravati river, near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru on Wednesday, two days after he went missing, ANI reported. Siddhartha was the son-in-law of Bharatiya Janata Party leader SM Krishna.

“We found the body early morning today,” Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said. “It needs to be identified, we have already informed the family members. We are shifting the body to Wenlock Hospital. We will continue further investigation.”

“A body has been found which appears to be of Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dakshina Kannada) Sasikanth Senthil told PTI.

Siddhartha was last seen on the bridge over the Netravati river in the coastal town on Monday evening, the police had said. Unidentified police officials said Siddhartha had informed his family that he was going to Sakleshpur in Hassan district while leaving Bengaluru. Once he left home, he allegedly told his driver to head towards Mangaluru. Several police teams subsequently began to search the Netravati river for Siddhartha on Tuesday.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and BL Shankar visited SM Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday following reports of Siddhartha going missing. Krishna resigned as a member of the Congress in January 2017, and joined the BJP in March that year.