Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was on Wednesday elected Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, ANI reported. Former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had resigned from his post on July 29, soon after the BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party government won a floor test in the Assembly.

Yediyurappa’s government replaced the 14-month-long ruling coalition of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), which collapsed last week. The coalition failed after 15 of its MLAs and two independent MLAs withdrew their support in the Assembly.

The BJP had announced on Tuesday that Kageri would file his nomination the same day, The Hindu reported. The election took place on Wednesday.

Kageri, 58, made his political debut as an MLA from the Ankola constituency in 1994. He won three elections from the constituency. Subsequently, after delimitation of constituencies in 2008, Kageri won from Sirsi constituency thrice.