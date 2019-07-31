The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Centre to take appropriate steps to regulate online cab aggregators like Ola and Uber, PTI reported. A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde was hearing a plea related to the safety of women.

The bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai, asked the petitioner to give a representation to the Centre on the matter of regulating the online taxi services. When the counsel appearing for the Centre said it would require an amendment in law, the court said: “You have to do it.”

There have been several instances of assaults on women across the country in Ola and Uber. Last year, the Bengaluru Police arrested an Ola cab driver for allegedly assaulting a passenger and forcing her to strip for photographs. The driver, identified as Arun V, also shared these photos on WhatsApp.

The Greater Noida Police had also filed a case against a man for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman who was travelling in his friend’s Ola cab. The cab driver was also booked.