At least 10 people are feared trapped after the roof of a building in Karmala town of Solapur district in Maharashtra collapsed on Wednesday, reported The Indian Express. Seven people have been rescued so far, said Karmala Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Hire.

Those rescued were being treated at a local hospital, reported Loksatta. The building housed a branch of the Bank of Maharashtra. The incident took place around 12.30 pm.

Personnel from the fire department are at the scene of the incident, conducting relief and rescue operations.

More details are awaited.

Earlier this month, a four-storey building collapsed in Dongri area of Mumbai, killing 14 people. As many as 499 buildings in the city have been identified as similarly vulnerable.